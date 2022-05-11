Dancer Slate Hemedi to perform in Hyderabad this week

The electronic world dance champion Slate Hemedi who trained moves under Spanish born French choreographer Blanca Li, is to perform with his team at JNTUH on Wednesday as a part of Bonjour India programme. CE speaks to the artiste about the modern explosive dance form that requires a heartbeat to get in the rhythm with the electronic music beats.

The artiste who has a perfectly lean physique, magically twists his arms in unimaginable postures with technical and musical prowess. “Every detail is important. Some of my moves are over 15 years old now, yet they are evolving,” says Hemedi, who remains restless even while seated, patting his feet, and doing hand movements.

“It doesn’t matter where I look, my mind is constantly absorbed in observing how people move, particularly their arms and shoulders, I am inspired by every gesture. Some of these gestures are inculcated in my dance moves,” added Hemedi, the 33-year-old, who also calls himself Crazy.

The dance form was born in the street clubs of Paris, France during the time when electronic music was picking up around the year 2000. “I am one of the inventors of the French electro-dance genre, which is very technical and visually appealing, it is cinematic,” he says while showing a music video where the artist is seen performing. The performance feels like a 60 fps motion video, it is slow and crisp, each movement smooth, yet fast. “Heart has to sync with the rhythm of music and electronic music is fast, the body has to align to the various tones.

PIC: VINAY MADAPU

While performing French electro-dance, heartbeat remains constantly between 128 and 140 which is double than average heart rate,” the artiste added. He further said, “The electronic dance genre is all about going the movement while performing the right moves. Life is about movement too, it flows, and we have to take the right actions.” Our team is enthusiastically ecstatic to enthral Hyderabad with the country’s first electronic dance concert, the dancer added.

“ELEKTRIK — with its explosive and flawless movements — will add flavour to this tradition. Over the next decade, renditions of ELEKTRIK will emerge, each with its signature. The dance form created by Blanca Li will be seen across cultures for some time to come. Hence the audience will get a glimpse into the future of dance,” Samuel Berthet, the director of Alliance Française, Hyderabad, which is organising the event said.

‘ELEKTRIK’, an electronic dance performance by Spanish born French choreographer Blanca Li is like the dance of the music of time

What: Electronic dance concert

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Auditorium, JNTUH

When: Wednesday, 7 pm onwards

The event is free and open to all