Watch a classical soiree unfold at Triguna Sen Auditorium

If you are fond of our ethnic roots and an ardent appreciator of Indian aesthetics, cultural event Anantya is where you need to be this Thursday. Divine Inspiration in collaboration with Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre Ministry of Culture, Government of India has come up with a unique presentation of classical music and dance after a brief hiatus due to COVID restrictions over the past few years. Head out to Triguna Sen Auditorum, Jadavpur University tomorrow to immerse in true grace that Indian fine arts exemplifies. Expect to witness table maestro Ustad Sabir Khan and Prof. Puspita Mukherjee grace the event alongside the guest of Honor Guru Smt. Poly Guha.

What: Anantya- An evening of Indian classical music and dance

Where: Triguna Sen Auditorium, Jadavpur University

When: May 26 (4pm onwards)

Contact: +91 99038 13988