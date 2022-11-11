A Kathak and an Odissi production premiere in the city this weekend

Noted classical dancers Shoma Kaikini and Leena Mohanty, who specialise in Kathak and Odissi respectively, perform in the city this weekend, each with a different message. We speak to Shoma and Leena about their performances, their inspirations and and more.

Raag-Inspired by Indian Classical Music

Shoma Kaikini explains that the performance dives deep into the history and influence of music on artistes today. These influences and traditions will be showcased through innovative musical compositions that are inspired by Indian classical music.

Shoma Kaikini

Raag was first performed at the Alliance Francaise in Bengaluru in 2017 but Shoma explains that the upcoming showcase is different. “This performance will be more cheerful and celebratory in nature as compared to the earlier rendition, which had a very serious tone.” Shoma adds that the primary inspiration for the performance is the rich Indian culture and heritage.

The dancer believes that costume, jewellery and makeup play an important role in showcasing various themes. “We do not rely on props or set design. Our environment is more traditional in its outlook and therefore, costume plays a vital role. For Raag , the costumes are inspired by the classic ‘navratan haar’ — the traditional necklace that is adorned with colourful gemstones,” she shares.

₹600 upwards. November 13, 6 pm. At Bangalore International Centre, Domlur

Anurati-Expressions of Love

While love or shringara is expressed in different forms such as the devotional love of a devotee (bhakti shringara) or the passionate love of lovers (rati), odissi exponent Leena Mohanty, seeks to deliver the message of how powerful and versatile the emotion is.

Leena Mohanty

The Odissi performer mentions that two pieces that are part of the background score are classic traditional compositions while the rest have been curated and composed by Dheeraj Kumar Mohapatra. “The performance will include two classic pieces choreographed by the legendary Pankaj Charan Das and Deba Prasad Das. Three of my own choreographies will also be featured along with one original work of Sri Debasish Pattnaik,” the dancer shares. Leena explains that the performance is inspired by the events surrounding the pandemic. She says that artistes thrive on the connections formed with the audience and the prime inspiration behind the production was to rekindle that magic. “Over the last three years, whilst we were able to host online shows, it was greatly restrictive for both the dancers and the audience. The stage is a canvas for dancers and to be able to return to it is the most fulfilling part of this production,” she continues.

Giving a sneak peek of the costumes for the performance, Leena says, “It is a traditional Odissi offering and will feature the traditional costume of the dance form. Odissi costumes are typically made from Orissa silk sarees and the dancers are adorned with silver jewellery. The presence of headgear (tahia) is what differentiates it from other dance forms.

₹400. November 13, 7.30 pm. At Jagriti Theatre, Whitefield

alwin@newindianexpress.com

@al_ben_so