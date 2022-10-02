Head to these places for memorable Dandiya nights in Hyderabad

As Navratri is around the corner, every city is bustling with joy over the celebrations. The biggest charm of the celebrations remains the glittering Dandiya nights. The Dandiya Ras performed during Navratri is performed with two wooden sticks painted in bright colours where men and women dress in the ethnic ensemble of Dhoti-Kurta and Chaniya Choli with the statement Bandhani Dupatta. If you’re wondering if Dandiya — the traditional folk dance of Gujaratis — is only performed by that community, then the Navratri nights in Hyderabad will prove you wrong. With a considerable Gujarati population in the City of Pearls, the city rises to the occasion with enthralling Dandiya nights. We’ve curated the best places where you can attend Dandiya, live performances by artistes, enjoy funky contests, and taste scrumptious food. Read on!

Navartri Mahotsav 2022

The twin cities — Hyderabad and Secunderabad — are hosting one of the biggest Navratri fests. Enjoy Dandiya in an indoor AC hall that perfectly captures the tap of your feet to the beat. The event boasts of having the biggest Dandiya arrangement with major attractions being live music, Dhol, live performances, food stalls, celebrity visits, event photography, lots of contests, prizes, gift hampers and more.

When: Till October 4

Venue: S.N.R Convention, Kompally

Entry: ₹300 upwards

Rangtaali 2022

Get dressed and play Garba to the tunes of Rangtaali’s Navratri nights. The event is one of the much talked about in the town for its slew of quirky contests like Reel Of The Day, Bollywood Theme Dance, Best Decorated Garbhi, Unique Hairstyle, Face of The Crowd and more, apart from organising a massive Dandiya night in a 45,000-square feet AC hall! Expect live music, food courts and more fun activities. The event had Munmun Datta, the popular actress from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, for its inaugural ceremony.

When: Till October 5

Where: Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad

Entry: ₹459 upwards

Maha Navratri Utsav

Get yourself dancing in the heart of the city at Begumpet as concept event planner Masshaw organises a starry night for Dandiya. The major attraction of the event is the popular live band Kishore H Parma and the troupe who will play the best of Dandiya music. Expect an authentic food court, live singers, DJ, and Dhol to amp the festive vibe!

When: Till October 2

Where: Country Club Lawns, Begumpet

Entry: ₹400 upwards

Ramoji Film City carnival celebrations

Ramoji Film City, known for its sprawling sets, has come up with 53 days of festive celebration with spellbinding carnival nights! Expect a carnival parade consisting of high-hatted stilt walkers, jugglers, clowns, DJ Dandiya, stunning stagecraft, dancing fountains with pops of vibrant colours, and much more for a splendid experience.

When: Till November 14

Where: Ramoji Film City

Entry: Call 1800-120-2999 for tickets

Dandiya Dhamal

The Navratri Utsav 2022, an event organised by SK creations, is hosting Dandiya nights along with live music from the band Rock Beaters, and an amazing lineup of folk artistes. Join in for a vibrant extravaganza that will have you grooving to the beat all day!

When: Till October 4

Where: Imperial Gardens, Secunderabad

Etry:₹ 499 upwards

Dandiya Nights 2022

Make your Dandiya nights fantastic with an event that’s a visual treat with its themed decorations. The major attractions include theme dandiya, live music, dance troops, food stalls, fusion music, costume awards and much more.

When: Till Oct 4

Where: Police Hockey Stadium, Begumpet

Entry: Call +917396945435.