Bengaluru gears up for the second edition of Red Bull Dance Your Style

India will host the second installment of the international street dance competition series Red Bull Dance Your Style, which has a distinctive concept. Red Bull Dance Your Style is an international competition with over 90 events held in 30 nations, with a special twist: the audience is the judge. Dancers from different street dance genres engage in one-on-one competitions on mainstream music that ranges from recent worldwide singles to classic beats. The audience votes for the winner using a special voting system, which determines the winner of each competition.

For the digital qualifiers of the competition, 1468 dancers registered and out of them 16 dancers were selected by a three judge panel comprising of Japanese hip-hop dancer Kyoka, Poppin’ C from Switzerland and French waacker Bouboo.

Red Bull Dance Your Style

Bouboo, who is a french hip-hop and street style dancer shares that the opportunity to dance to classical hits is really cool because it gives all street dancers the opportunity to express themselves and be at their best in the competition. “It also has a crowd voting format, which is very interesting because usually competitors have to convince judges that are experts themselves, but in this, you have to entertain the audience who are often not dancers. So this rule really changes things,” he adds.

16 dancers are set to perform on Saturday, out of which four dancers would be representing the southern region in the India Final. These four dancers will be joining four dancers each from the northern, eastern and western region. The winner of the India Final will go to compete at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 10, 2022.

September 24, 4 pm. At Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala