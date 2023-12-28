ANNIV SPL: Dancer Tithi Das shares her journey of inventing Mudragraphy

Young and talented Odissi dancer Tithi Das has developed a whole new dance concept called Mudragraphy during the pandemic. From releasing online videos to training students and performing on stage, her journey continues to be remarkably experimental and inspiring. We catch up with her to know more.

What is Mudragraphy?

Like choreography, we have Mudragraphy meaning we are using mudras to express emotions without the use of facial expressions.

How did the concept hit you?

During lockdown when we were cooped up at home it was difficult to practice which was quite depressing since I’m used to the stage as a performing artiste. One day I was sitting and revising the mudras when it struck me that I was actually sitting and practicing and yet using the mudras which have different meanings. I started researching about them. I took up a song and put the mudras according to the lyrical meanings. I made a video deliberately not keeping any facial expressions and posted it on Facebook on May 15, 2020. It was greatly appreciated and motivated me to take Mudragraphy further.

What are the mudras you use?

According to Abhinay Darpan, we have 51 mudras. Each of them has different characteristics. I started with the basic 51. I also try to compile mudra tutting to bring in newness or use the regular sign language.

Do you always need a lyrical song?

When I started I used lyrical music. But now I experiment with telling a story with instrumental or music which has taal.

How long does it take to conceptualise a performance?

I like going slow and work it out. Even if it’s in social media, I don’t believe this is ‘content’ but more as part of an art.

Can we bring Mudragraphy on stage?

In 2022 I did my first offline performance with 17 students of mine. This year we were 22 in number. For onstage, I need to play with the lights. With time I understood that I need to have a holistic knowledge. We kept the attire black to camouflage it with the background and had our faces masked up. We used white paint on the hands.

Where do you see Mudragraphy in the next 5 years?

I am a learner who’s always experimenting. I want Mudragraphy to last and spread across the globe.

Your upcoming performances

The year culminates with the International Odissi Dance Festival in Bhubaneswar. Mudragraphy will celebrate its fourth anniversary in May next year.