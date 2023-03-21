Quick Style Meets World: A closer look by the popular dance crew as a YouTube Vlog series

The popular Norwegian dance crew Quick Style are well into the third episode of their YouTube Travel Vlog series ‘Quickstyle Meets World.’ The crew, known widely for the viral wedding dance video from last year, announced the launch of this series in February and has garnered immense attention and praise for the same. In the latest episode, the members are seen “stepping outside their comfort zone,” and into the realm of fashion for a cover photoshoot of a popular magazine.

Also read: Norwegian dance group Quick Style dances to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' with OG Raveena Tandon [VIDEO]

The crew announced the launch of this series on Instagram, highlighting that it was an effort for their fans “to get a closer look” into their lives and the projects that they have been a part of. “From today we are sharing a side of us that we never shared before,” the caption read. The first two episodes of the series show them travelling to Abu Dhabi for their first music video shoot.

Quick Style was recently trending across various social media platforms for the content they have been creating with multiple major Indian celebrities like Virat Kohli. Their first-ever visit to India during March also produced engaging Instagram Reels collaborations with acclaimed actors like Anil Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and Suniel Shetty, performing with them on popular songs from their respective heydays.

Also read: Internet sensation The Quick Style collaborate with Suniel Shetty, Virat Kohli; groove to Leke Pehla Pehla Pyar on Mumbai local

Quick Style was initially established as Quick Crew in 2006. The founding members of this group consist of Suleman Malik, Bilal Malik and Nasir Sirikhan. The group have won many accolades including the titles of The Norwegian Got Talent, Norwegian Championship, World Championship and more. They have secured sponsorships with many leading brands, appeared in multiple television programs, and reached out to many young artists with The Quick Style Studio.