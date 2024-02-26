NMACC set to host musical evening 'Classicool'

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is set to host Classicool, a musical event presenting a contemporary interpretation of India's classical and fusion music. It will take place on March 1 at 7.30 pm at The Grand Theatre in The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Mumbai.

Helmed by renowned sitar maestro Purbayan Chatterjee, the artistes are expected to deliver a musical experience that merges tradition and innovation. Other artistes to be featured at the event include legendary percussionist A Sivamani, mandolin maestro U Rajes and the versatile vocalist Gayatri Asokan.

Also read: Jung Dong Won to venture into forming a dance-focused idol group

"I am thrilled to present Classicool as part of our ongoing commitment to promoting cultural exchange and artistic excellence," Purbayan said, speaking about the event. He further noted, "This unique collaboration brings together some of the finest talents in the industry to create an unforgettable musical experience that transcends genres and captivates audiences.”

Tickets for the event will be available online and at the venue.

Also read: Bharatanatyam virtuoso Alarmel Valli’s new solo performance is an amalgam of dance and poetry