Garba grooving

Festive fervour is sky-high in Hyderabad this Navaratri, with everyone dressed to their glittery nines for Garba. Men in kediyus, kafni pyjamas, and kurtas. Women in chaniya cholis, lehengas, anarkalis, and sarees.

Dancer or non-dancer, young or old, Gujarati or non-Gujarati, everyone danced to the energising beats of dholaks, tablas and retro Garba remixes.

Even heavy rains did not deter Hyderabadis from clinking their dandiyas and grooving at the ‘Dandiya Masti 2024’ in Maaya Luxury Convention in Kondapur, ‘Dolare Dola’ at Sandhya Convention in Gachibowli, ‘SK Navratri Utsav’ at Chiraan Fort in Secunderabad, and Snow Kingdom at AMB mall.

Popular songs like Dholida, Nagada Sang Dhol, and Chogada got the adrenaline pumping—Happy Navaratri, Hyderabad!

Story by Nitika Krishna