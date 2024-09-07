Telangana: Poetry on stage

Imagine the beauty of the six Indian seasons woven into a tapestry of emotions. In the show Tamrapatra Live we witness the ever-changing moods of Goddess Alamelumanga as she eagerly awaits her beloved Venkateswara. Picture these lines derived from Annamacharya’s poetry, read by Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant during her performance, “The blooms cascading from her hair herald the arrival of Vasanta (spring). Her fiery passion sets in the heat of Greeshma (summer). As the sweat pours down her body, Varsha (monsoon) takes over. Her eyes, like moonlight, bring the gentle glow of Sharad (autumn). Whispers behind closed doors—that’s Hemanta (pre-winter). And when Venkatesa finally embraces her with all his love, they are lost together in the chill of Shishira (winter).” Isn’t that just magical?

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Shankarananda Kalakshetra in association with the Department of Culture, Government of Telangana, Tamrapatra Live is a unique classical dance feature based exclusively on the exquisite poetry of Annamacharya, with music composed by Hyderabad’s own late Sathiraju Venumadhav.

Blending different dance styles such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, and Mohiniattam, the show featured five of India’s leading dancers: Ananda Shankar Jayant, Anupama Kylash, Deepika Reddy, Gopika Varma and Vaibhav Arekar. The evening opened with all five dancers coming together to pay obeisance to Saint Annamacharya.

The mood then shifted to a poignant note as Mumbai Bharatanatyam dancer Vaibhav Arekar embodied Krishna in Dwaraka many decades after ‘He’ left Brindavan, reminiscing about ‘His’ last moments with Radha before he left for Mathura. Krishna’s yearning for Radha was beautifully captured in Talachina Hridayama set in Raaga Abheri. Vaibhav’s performance was deeply moving.

Next, Krishna’s beloved Radha came alive in Gopika Varma’s portrayal through the swaying and graceful Mohiniattam dance style. Radha, too, remembers Krishna and their moments of intimacy in this rare Sanskrit sankeerthana, Ati Shobiteyam, set in Raaga Sama.

Tamrapatra was originally a year-long online series of teachings on rare Annamacharya sankeerthanas, reaching hundreds of dancers across the globe through Ananda Shankar Jayant’s online platform, Natyarambha. Ananda Shankar Jayant said, “For this Tamrapatra Live, we brought five of the 12 Annamacharya sankeerthanas, composed by the late Sathiraju Venumadhav. It was envisioned and taught by 12 of India’s leading classical dancers across different dance styles, each in their own distinct style and methodology. They shared not just their choreography but also their creative processes with great generosity to dancers and scholars worldwide.”

The evening then shifted to Alamelumanga and Sri Venkateswara with Ekkuvatakkuvaleevoo in Raaga Behag, presented by Kuchipudi danseuse Deepika Reddy in her inimitable style. She portrayed Annamacharya’s poem, capturing the inherent equality between the Goddess and Venkateswara. Adding an interesting nuance, Deepika Reddy shared that Annamayya was the original feminist as he found them both equal in every way.

Regarding Annamayya and his love for Venkateswara, the dancers said “Sri Tallapakka Annamayya, a great Vishnu bhakta and vaggeyakkara, lived a deeply devoted life on the sylvan and holy seven hills of Tirumala, translating his immense love for Bhagawan Sri Venkateswara into innumerable gems of poetry and music. He is said to have composed as many as 32,000 sankeerthanas in praise of his beloved, Lord Venkateswara, which were written on Taalapatra or palm leaves and later engraved onto Tamrapatra or copper plates. In 2010, Sathiraju Venu Madhav, a bright and rising star in Carnatic Music, composed 108 yet-uncomposed Annamacharya sankeerthanas in 108 raagas.”

Next, dancer-scholar Anupama Kylash donned the role of Alamelumanga, who was pining for her Lord. Known for her exquisite abhinaya and layered interpretations, Anupama added many textures and colours to the beautiful sankeerthana Talachinadehamu in Raaga Patadeep, taking the audience into the inner thoughts of the Goddess. Using interesting metaphors, Anupama in an abhinaya-laden piece layered the song deeply.

Meanwhile, Ananda Shankar Jayant brought the emotions and expressions-laden evening to a close by leading the audience through a sprightly and playful, yet meaningful, sankeerthana Kaalamularunu in Raaga Vasanta, which describes the union of Alamelumanga and Venkateswara. The poet says, “O Venkateswara, every nuance of the Goddess is a change in season for you!” Ananda, in her strong style and nuanced abhinaya, brought the divine pair to life.

Overall, the creative dance production, Annamayya’s poetry and late Sathiraju Venumadhav’s music enchanted the audience at Ravindra Bharati.

(Written by Vennapusala Ramya)