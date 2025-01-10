Bharatanatyam artiste Jyotsna Vaidee traverses the beautiful yet complicated nature of love in ‘Anbe – My Love’

She holds a Masters’ degree in Computer Engineering, is a product manager and visionary, and romances the stage with as much élan. “I do pursue two careers and I see that a lot of the younger generation is doing the same,” Bharatanatyam artiste Jyotsna Vaidee tells us at the beginning of our conversation. For Jyotsna, dance was a hobby when she was all of five years old. But soon enough Bharatanatyam turned into her life’s mission. “Art is how I battle against the indifference of humans and offer new ways of viewing the world,” she says, adding, “I don’t take Bharatanatyam lightly, for any dancer that has worked with me knows that I bring 100% to every rehearsal and expect the same. It does mean I can take on fewer performances but I try to make each one count.”

Jyotsna is all set to present her solo production Anbe – My Love as part of the Pongal Dance Festival and we caught up with the artiste to know more.

Excerpts: