Danseuse Swarnamalya Ganesh reimagines Madhavi from Silappadikaram for the stage

There are certain stories that get inherited so completely — passed down through recitation, performance, and the quiet authority of repetition — that the version we remember calcifies into the only version there ever was, its shadows and complications smoothed away in the retelling. Silappadikaram, one of the five great epics of classical Tamil literature, composed by the poet-prince Ilango Adigal roughly two thousand years ago, carries one such calcification within it. Kannagi's grief, her fury, her eventual deification, has long occupied the entire foreground of public memory, while Madhavi — the epic's accomplished courtesan-danseuse, a woman of considerable artistry in her own right — has been allowed to survive largely as footnote, remembered chiefly through her relationship with Kovalan, reduced, in the popular telling, to something like the "other woman" in someone else's tragedy.

Dancer Swarnamalya Ganesh's Nammai Marandarai Naam Marakkamattom sets out to correct that asymmetry, and does so not by rewriting the epic but by simply redirecting its gaze — toward Madhavi's artistry, her choices, her abandonment, and eventually, her own quiet act of renunciation, restoring to her a full interiority the original telling never quite afforded. First conceptualised in 2005, the production has spent two decades in evolution rather than repetition, its music, virtual sets, costuming and stagecraft continually renewed even as its poetic spine — drawn directly from the Tamil epic — remains constant. We speak to the celebrated dancer and dance historian about the particular labour of revisiting a woman history chose to forget, and what it means to finally remember her on her own terms.