This lockdown may be making you miss your favourite gigs and concerts. But with various platforms and artists streaming gigs online, you don’t have to feel the FOMO anymore. Another one joining the ranks is Budweiser 0.0, as they launch BUDX HOME,a livestream experience bringing together leading electronic artists for a one-of-a-kind sonic escapade. The initiative is in partnership with Mixmag. A press release says, "The initiative is underlined by Budweiser 0.0’s commitment to the music industry, with a deeper purpose of aiding the affected community with a monetary backing of over INR 1.5 lakhs per stream. This will be facilitated in association with India Nightlife Collective - a relief organisation especially developed to assist at-risk workers of the community.”

The platform will showcase special sets featuring an exciting line-up of artistes. Catch names such as Anish Sood – acclaimed DJ and music producer in the dance music space; BLOT! – a homegrown electronic DJ; Likwid – who has been on the forefront of the Indian underground scene and Kaleekarma – an eclectic artist known to tell stories through her music. Streams will go live from Mixmag’s Facebook page.

On April 2 catch BLOT! live. BLOT! is a live electronic music project based out of Delhi, India with Gaurav Malaker, producer and DJ, at the helm of it. It is described as straddling music and art, party and performance.

