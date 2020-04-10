Pop star Rihanna is known to have a bit of a strained relationship with her father Ronald Fenty over the years. However, during these difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic, the pop star stuck by him when he needed her.

According to web reports, Ronald recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He went on to reveal that his daughter Rihanna supported him as he battled the deadly virus.

Rihanna's father said that after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, he was worried that he was going to die. At the time, Rihanna sent him a ventilator to help him fight the disease.

Referring to Rihanna by her real name, Robyn, the 66-year-old Ronald mentioned that after he tested positive, the pop star would check on him every day, web reports said.

He added that though she did send him a ventilator, he hasn't felt the need to use it so far. Speaking about his symptoms, Ronald said he had a very high fever. “It was just a lot of fever. I feared the worst. I thought I was going to die, honestly,” he was quoted as saying in reports.

Rihanna's father reportedly spent 14 days inside the Paragon Isolation Center and was released soon after he recovered.

Rihanna, 32, and her father have been known to have a difficult relationship in the past, even though she is now stading by his side.

In the past, Ronald is known to have battled drug and alcohol addiction, while he divorced Rihanna's mother, Monica, when the singer was just a teenager.

In an earlier interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer revealed that her father had once physically abused her mother, and even broke her nose on one occasion.

In a related update, Rihanna joined Jack Dorsey to pledge USD 4.2 million for domestic violence victims amid the COVID-19 crisis in Los Angeles.

Rihanna's Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are each committing USD 2.

1 million for a total of USD 4.2 million, in a joint grant to the Mayor's Fund for LA to provide support and resources to individuals and children suffering from domestic violence amid the lockdown, reports confirmed.

While Rihanna and Dorsey's grants will aid domestic violence victims in Los Angeles, 'victims of domestic violence exist all across the world, so this is just the beginning,' the announcement read.

Earlier this week, Dorsey had announced that he was allocating USD 1 billion of his equity in Square to help fund COVID-19 relief efforts.

Also, the CLF and Jay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation have donated USD 2 million to support undocumented workers, the incarcerated, homeless and elderly populations, and children of frontline healthcare workers in Los Angeles and New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.