Known for his soulful and strong vocals, singer Vishal Mishra recently released his song about lost love, called Aaj Bhi. The singer who sang the hitmaker, Kaise Hua, from Kabir Singh, also recently sang to Muskurayega India, a music video featuring Bollywood stars Akshay, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan among others. The song was about perpetuating the idea of being hopeful as a nation during the ongoing crisis of the pandemic.

We spoke to the singer about Aaj Bhi - a lyrical narrative about the lingering pain courtesy a chance encounter with a former beloved. It has till date garnered over 24 million views on YouTube with the video becoming the talking point among netizens. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, it stars actor Ali Fazal and Surbhi Jyoti. While we spoke to the singer, he said, “This song is deeply personal and it is my dedication to every person, who has loved and lost,” says the Lucknow-based singer. He added that he came up with the tunes, the lyrics and the hook of the song as he sat down on his piano after watching a documentary on a similar theme. “I started writing and it took shape quite easily. It is very heartfelt,” confesses Vishal. When we ask him about the video of the song starring B’town actors Ali and Surbhi, that has garnered a lot of praise on social media, he opens up about the fact that that music videos are of utmost importance to him as it often aids in conveying the message of his songs. His videos always have a cinematic quality - there’s an entire story in them.

That explains why Vishal’s music videos are often cinematic and often like one Bollywood film in itself. Remember, his previous song Maanjha with actors Aayush Sharma and Saiee M Manjrekar? Talking about Aaj Bhi, Vishal admits, “I love how Ali, Surbhhi and the team understood the song. They were in sync with the emotions and the video came out wonderfully,” says the composer-songwriter. At the moment he is working on another single slated for release in the first week of May.