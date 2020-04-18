Producer Peter CottonTale has a new album, Catch, out today. A song that caught our attention was the single, Pray For Real. The Gospel-inspired number is uplifting and just what the world needs right now, with lyrics such as "I pray for vision / I pray for wisdom / I pray for weapons against the system / I pray for freedom to free the victims / To help the praying, no pain inflict 'em / I pray for real."



The song is in collaboration with Chance The Rapper. Chance, who just turned 26 today, is known for songs such as Hot Shower, No Problem and Favorite Song.

Listen to Pray For Real here:

