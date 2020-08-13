Frizzell D’souza, a Bengaluru-based musician, releases her debut single, titled New. The song is a tale of two people reminiscing times that were once exciting and dreamy, but are not stuck in a loop. It is manifested as a one sided conversation in a relationship that's falling apart. New talks about how relationships require time and effort to last.

The artiste is originally from Mangalore and used to be a cover artiste before releasing this new single. "I began posting music on my YouTube channel and Instagram back in 2018 purely as a hobby. I continued to create and share content consistently which allowed me to be recognised in the music community in and around Bengaluru," she says.



"However, it wasn’t until October of 2019, when my cover of Prateek Kuhad’s Cold/Mess was shared by the artiste himself that my viewership was sparked and led me to where I am today. Currently, I’m sailing at over 13,000+ subscribers and followers on my YouTube and Instagram and I’m grateful that the growth continues to be consistent," the singer adds.

Watch the video here:

