German collective Max Clouth Clan, known for its signature blend of jazz and Indian music, has now changed its name to Ragawerk. The band says that the name change mirrors its musical influences from both Germany and India. Indian ragas and the German word ‘werk’ meaning work or factory. “The thing that fascinates us is that the underlying musical laws of Indian Classical music are not much different from jazz. But the sound and how you play the music make all the difference”, says Max Clouth.



The name change also comes with a new song, Face In The Sky, that was recorded in New Delhi and Kolkata during the band's last India tour in December 2019. The song combines Western and Indian influences into a characteristic sound, with sophisticated structures, expressive improvisations, cinematic soundscapes, striking themes and stirring rhythms. Kolkata-based artist Abhisek Mallick joins the collective on the sitar. The incorporation of sitar lends to a unique West-East merging, transfer and fusion of sounds, characteristic of the collectives’ musical vision.

Over the years, the band has toured extensively in Germany and India, having performed at the Jazzfest Brandenburg, Palmengarten Jazz Festival, Frankfurt, Giants of Jazz Festival, New Delhi and the Goethe Institutes in Chennai, Trivandrum and Hyderabad, among other venues. Ragawerk, formerly, Max Clouth Clan last toured Indian cities New Delhi, Kolkata, and Hyderabad in December 2019.

Face In The Sky’s video was shot by filmmaker Niklas Doka.

Watch the video here:

