Swaranjali, in association with Pracheen Kala Kendra and Gunijankhana is organising a musical soiree that will come alive with the beautiful notes of the sitar.

World Sitar Festival will witness a synthesis of 35 Sitarists from all parts of the world, in this cloud concert. One of the rarest occasions when the audience will experience the convergence of all gharanas of sitar, expect a section of rare archival recordings starting from the first recording of the sound of sitar of 1904. Stories, anecdotes and history of sitar will fill the grand stage of the festival, making your evening musical and magical.

The lineup includes Alif Laila, Amie Machiszewski, Anupama Bhagwat, Ashim Chowdhury, Ayan Sengupta, Debojit Chakraborty, Ebadul Haque, Eti Bartholomew, Guillermo Rodriguez , Harashankar Bhattacherjee, Hidayat Khan, Huzoor Hasnain Khan, Indrajit Banerjee, Ira Landgarten, Juan M Tavella, Kalyan Majumdar, Manoj & Mormukut Kedia, Markus Schmidt, Mita Nag, Parimal M Sadaphal, Pradeep Ratnayake, Ram Udar Bhattacherjee, Ramprapanna Bhattacharya, Roopa Panesar, Sahana Banerjee, Saleem Khan Punchhwale, Saswatti Saha, Shakir Khan, Shunichi Sawda, Subrato De, Supriya Shah, Sushanto Chowdhury, Swarup Bose and Taurab Ali Khan.