Payal Dev, whose last collaboration with rapper Badshah in Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Genda Phool became a chartbuster, is back with Stebin Ben of the Humein Bharat Kehte Hain fame for a monsoon special song. Baarish, sung and composed by Payal and husband Aditya Dev and written by Kunaal Vermaa features TV heartthrobs Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi of the Kya Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Mumbai-based Payal who loves the monsoons but is unable to enjoy the season to the fullest because of the pandemic pays tribute to the rains with this song. Here, she talks about producing more songs with her trusted team, collaborating with talented artistes and more. Excerpts:



This is your first Monsoon song. How exciting is it for you?



Though I have sung romantic songs earlier, Baarish is special as this is my first Monsoon song. Also, this is my first collaboration with VYRL Originals and I am really happy. Through this song I can be a part of my listeners’ life as it evokes nostalgia, and to do that is quite rewarding. If you note the lyrics the song says Tumhe Baarish Bada Yaad Karti Hai, Aaj Bhi Mujhse Teri Baat Karti Hai. Kunaal Vermaa, has written the beautiful lyrics. He is my favourite and has written many songs for me. We work as a team. For me melody is important as people remember a song for its tune.

Who all are there in your team and what more can we expect next?

Aditya, Kunaal and I are a team. We are comfortable with each other and understand each of our potentials quite well. Together we have produced many songs in the past and in the coming months too there will be many more.

The video of the song has hit TV couple Mohsin and Shivangi. Who is your favourite on-screen couple?



I don’t watch TV shows because of the paucity of time but when the poster was released my in-law’s told me about them and their popularity. I used to watch TV before but because I am an emotional person I would get affected easily. Hence, I had stopped watching them. However, these guys are looking fab. Talking about my favourite jodi, it has to be Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on the big screen. In terms of TV I had so many favourites when I used to watch serials – Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as Akshara and Naitik, Shweta Tiwari and Ronit Roy as Mr Bajaj and Prerna.

You have collaborated with a lot of artistes in the last few months. Who else would you be teaming up with in your upcoming songs?



As a composer I want more and more singers to sing my song. When I used to just sing, I never thought that way but now I want to collaborate with different talents. And I am lucky that I have been able to work with so many good artistes. There are lots of good collab coming up soon. Just wait for some time.