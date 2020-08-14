Ranveer Singh has always been passionate about music, even before he played an underground rapper in the popular film Gully Boy. Since then, he has introduced many a talent through his music label IncInk that provides a platform to raw talents, and now, he wants to realise his dream of promoting and championing indigenous and new-age Indian music that celebrates the cultural diversity of the country.

Ranveer’s record label IncInk has already recorded a song, Shwapon, sung by the label’s homegrown talent SlowCheeta, where the singer has collaborated with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya. This track is a part of rapper SlowCheeta’s debut EP titled Rok Nahi Paayega.

Ranveer Singh with SlowCheeta

Ranveer says, “We formed IncInk to celebrate the glorious indigenous music of India in its various forms and we are thrilled to have had the opportunity to collaborate with renowned Bengali folk singer Dipannita Acharya who features in SlowCheeta’s new song Shwapon (dreams). What makes this one special is the incredible confluence of rap and hip-hop with Bengali folk!”

Dipannita Acharya is a prolific folk music artiste who identifies her music as ‘Baul Anuragi’ and is hugely acclaimed for her soulful and stirring voice.

Dipannita Acharya

The superstar, who has founded IncInk along with Navzar Eranee, says this song truly represents what IncInk stands for – inclusivity and creative collaboration at the highest level. “My vision was to make India listen to uniquely new music and sounds which are intrinsically new-age Indian and we are proud to present Shwapon to the world,” adds Ranveer.

Ranveer is a huge fan of SlowCheeta, whose real name is Chaitnya Sharma. The versatile actor relates to the rapper’s lyrics given their similar backgrounds. He says, “I have a special affinity for Cheeta. Rap artists are generally identified by the hood/gully that they’re from, and Cheeta and I share our code – 050! He’s got an easy vibe and laid back style and just when you get comfortable, he’ll throw something at you that you didn’t see coming. As easy-going as he is, he’s got aggression and grit and each one of his layers peels off bit by bit, revealing the multiple facets of the artist that he is”.