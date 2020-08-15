Groovemeister is a contemporary jazz and funk quintet from Bengaluru. The band loves to explore modern sounds laced with contemporary jazz, blues, funk and soul. "The ultimate purpose of this unit is to groove, to communicate at an abstract level beyond the realms of language, thought and gesture. Through our compositions and collective improvisation we strive to evoke emotions and visions of the stories that we conjure up," says the band.



Their new single Oumuamua is described as a song about a messenger from afar. "The modern jazz funk tune weaves a chromatic tapestry that takes the listener through space tumbling and bouncing like the first interstellar object that visited our solar system," the band explains. The song features Sreenath Sreenivasan on the drums, Arjun Ramdas on the double bass, Siddharth Suresh on the organ, and Legsang Sherpa and Vijayganesh Panchanadhan on the guitars.



Watch the video here:

