Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj has passed away in New Jersey in the United States of America. The artiste had turned 90 earlier this year. The legendary musician belonged to the Mewati Gharana lineage and had been honoured with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri and many other accolades during his lifetime. He started his training at the age of 14 and his career spanned almost 75 years. His several albums include Khazana (2008), The Spiritual Journey (2005) and Darbar (2003).



Many mourned the death of the famous musician, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said on Twitter:

The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.



The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind tweeted:

Music legend and unparalleled classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj’s passing makes me sad. Spanning a distinguished career of over 8 decades, Pandit Jasraj, a Padma Vibhushan recipient, enthralled people with soulful renditions. Condolence to his family, friends & music connoisseurs.