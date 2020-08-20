Mumbai-based reggae and hip-hop band have dropped a new video for their song dancehall number Diggy Dance, and it's sure to get you dancing. The colorful video is shot in the alleys of Mumbai and really captures the spirit of the city, and is a much-needed pop of joy in these times.

The band was formed in 2010 and comprises DJ/producer Major C, rapper Bob Omulo aka Bobkat, bassist Ruell Barretto and drummer Jeremey D’Souza. THeir music brings together funk, Afro, reggae, dancehall and hip-hop. Their other songs include Bam Bam, One Love and Reggae Over India.

For the new song, the band also has a social media challenge for fans called the #diggydancechallenge where fans can post a video of themselves doing the dance.

