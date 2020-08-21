Up and coming Punjabi pop singer Maninder Buttar, who impressed his listeners with his song Sakhiyaan that has garnered over 425 million views, is back with a new song. Titled Teri Meri Ladayi, this track is from the singer's upcoming album Jugni. In an interview to Indulge, Maninder tells us more.

Tell us about Teri Meri Ladayi... What inspired you to work on the theme of long-distance relationships?

All my songs reflect a part of reality, either from my own life or from somebody’s experiences. I always want that the lyrics should hit the audience and make them feel ‘Arre! It’s about me or my relationship.’ Same was the story for Teri Meri Ladayi, the lyrics were written 5-6 months back but now that most people are facing the long-distance reality, I thought it's the best time to release it.



Is this the first time you have partnered with Akasa. How was it working as a team?

Yes, professionally it was the first time and she is amazing in what she does, her voice is melodious and her dedication is amazing.

Your songs always go viral, what do you think has worked in your favour?

It’s the audience, my parents' support, God's grace and my dog Jugni's love. I mean I always work and make something and leave it up to the audience to perceive. And it feels great to have hit the right tracks.



How has the independent music scene evolved ever since the lockdown happened? How has this impacted your work?

Well, I started reading more, writing more. I ate and worked out a lot. The lockdown was a journey itself for reviving back to work. So there is no bad impact as such, I also started playing the guitar.



Did you work on some tracks while under the lockdown?

Yes, I worked on most of them, and will soon release them.



What are you working on next?

Currently, I am working on Jugni. It's my new album which has 11 songs. Teri Meri Ladayi is one of the tracks.



