Actor Heli Daruwala who was last seen in the music video Aameen, sung by the talented singer Karan Sehmbi, will also be seen in Aameen 2.0. The female version of Aameen is sung by Punjabi Sufi singers Hashmat Sultana and will release on August 24th on Indie Music Label’s official Youtube channel. Heli, here talk about her Aameen connection and passion for dance. Excerpts:

How does it feel being back with the second edition of Aameen?

It was amazing collaborating with Sufi singers Hashmat Sultana. They have such powerful voices and they touch you so deeply. I am in love with the song all over again. This is the female version of the song ‘Aameen’ from my perspective. It is deep, soulful and extremely touching just like the last song was.

We have seen your moves on social media. Tell us how passionate are you about dance?

Dance has been my passion since childhood. I have been trained in many dance forms over 15 years now and it is an inseparable part of me and nothing brings me greater joy than dancing, performing in front of the camera.