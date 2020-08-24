Rapper Zefaan Kanwar aka ZZ’s recently launched album Degenerates scored the 7th spot on the Apple Hip-Hop charts in India in the releasing week. The Arizona born talent who shuttles between New Delhi and Los Angeles holds the reputation of having over 1.75 million plays on Spotify. Here, he talks about Degenerates and his plans of a new album. Excerpts:

Tell us about your album Degenerates.

DEGENERATES is a collab album between me, Lil Littlez & Thorii. Both Thorii and Lilz have been a part of my life for a long time so the making of the album was effortless and fun. We just wanted to have fun with it and make people dance, get lit and behave like the Degenerates.

When was the idea for the album conceived?

I thought of the idea of doing a fun collab album with the guys last year. We started recording the album in May 2019 so we really took our time to perfect it.

What inspired you to take up music. Tell us about your journey.

Throughout my entire childhood music was a big part of my life. Whether it be playing the piano or hanging Eminem posters in my room at age six.

What’s next?

I’ve been working on a new album. It’s beautiful. Everything about it is very true to me and introspective. I’m excited to share it with the world. It’s going to change everything.