On Sunday, September 6, Laura Norwitz, Senior Director for Programs and Education, will host from atop the foredeck of Wavertree, which will also be available for an in-person visit that day.

The South Street Seaport Museum will open the 1885 tall ship Wavertree to the public on September 5, 6, 12, 19 and 26 with timed entry, from 11 am-5 pm at Pier 16 (Fulton and South Streets).

Entry is ​free and includes access to the ship's outdoor areas, including the main deck (via stairs and an angled gangway) and raised rear deck (accessible via ladder-type stairs). seaportmuseum.org/ visitwavertree

Old-time sailors on long voyages spent months living together in close quarters with no outside entertainment, no new people to interact with, a monotonous diet, and each day pretty much just like the day before. ​So, how did they keep their spirits up? Singing together! Work songs and fun songs, story songs and nonsense songs, songs of nostalgia and songs of up-to-the-moment news - all were part of the repertoire onboard.

At South Street Seaport Museum, the Chantey tradition lives on. The September singing session will be moderated by Deirdre Murtha of The Johnson Girls and The New York Packet, a collection of traditional chantey singers in the New York area.

Listen in, lead a song, and belt out the choruses for your neighbours to hear during a Virtual Chantey Sing on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 2 pm-4 pm. The event is FREE. Sign up here to receive the Zoom link 24 hours prior: events.r20.constantcontact. com/register/event?oeidk= a07eh8fu5tv57ec27db&llr= 4pcqx8iab.​