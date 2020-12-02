Anirudh Sharma, with 530k followers on Instagram, who has ruled on the social media site with his unique sense of style, stepped up his game and launched his debut song Tom Cruise. The song with a foot-tapping melody features Mrunal Panchal, a fashion and beauty content creator who also happens to be Anirudh’s girlfriend. He tells us in detail about the song. Excerpts:

What finally egged you to drop your debut song?

I always believed that I had that singing talent in me. I just needed that push in the right direction, and this lockdown proved to be that positive push. During this lockdown I could explore this talent more, I tried one or two covers and got an amazing response. So I thought let’s give singing a shot too. My inspiration is Will Smith. I love his motivational speeches. The way he delivers his speech is just amazing. After listening to him, I could literally feel the surge of motivation running through my veins.

Tell us more about the song Tom Cruise.

The song was conceptualised in July and I did the recording in August. All thanks to OSM, Himanshu Shekhar, the writer and producer of the song and Manpreet Kaur for this amazing opportunity. They believed in nurturing the raw talent in me. It was an amazing experience. I always wanted to try singing but needed the right direction. I was really confident with my debut because I knew I have that calibre in me to perform. Mobility and logistics were the two main challenges that I faced due to COVID-19. At first, I was really concerned as in how I’ll manage to record it but eventually, I overcame that fear too. With all the safety measures I was able to shoot my video in Dubai.

You have onboard you gf. How was the experience of sharing the screen with her in a song?

I have already done a song with her but this was special because she is not only acting but singing as well. Working with Mrunal is easy because here I do not have to fake my chemistry, everything you see is real and natural.

