Digital creator Sejal Kumar is easily one of the most multi-faceted entertainers. From fashion videos to Bollywood dance numbers and covers, she’s aced them all with relative ease. With her recently released new original track, Khali Khali, she has taken another step forward in being a well rounded creator.

Much to our surprise, the 25-year old tells us during a telephonic conversation, “I wrote it in 30 minutes while rehearsing on the ukulele.” Apart from that, the singer has composed the track as well. There’s a charming quality in her voice that sits well with the number and the video captures with ample simplicity, the wholesomeness of spending time with a loved one. “It was the isolation that led to the genesis of the song because we were all seeking to find ways to express the sudden emptiness. The theme of the song wishes to capture the idea that even the idle moments spent with a loved one can be anything but dull,” asserts Sejal. With her debut track, Aisi Hun the singer exhibited her eclectic vocal range. The song was created in association with CreatorsforChange with YouTube and Michelle Obama Foundation to support Girls Education Globally.

YouTuber Sejal Kumar

With her latest track, she has attempted to create a melodic number that can be hummed easily. “I have always had a passion for singing and have been doing covers for a long while now, so I thought this was my chance to come up with an original,” says Sejal. The music of Khali Khali has been produced by Saptak Chatterjee and the guitars are by musician Vinod Arora. The video was shot by Tushar Dixit at Sejal’s house and features her, Bharat Subramaniam with an adorable pup, Oreo.

The track, Khali Khali is out now on all streaming platforms.