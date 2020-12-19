Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a romantic music video, Challon Ke Nishaan.

Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Diana Penty have come together for a romantic music video, Challon Ke Nishaan.

Tweeting the poster of the song, Diana wrote: "Challon Ke Nishaan dropping soon..."

Sidharth also shared the same poster that shows the actors smiling and hugging each other. On the other side of the poster, Sidharth is alone and looks unhappy.

"Kya Karein Shikayat bhi, Apna to Muqaddar hi Nikla Beimaan, ungliyon pe reh gaye Challon ke Nishaan," he wrote along with the poster.

Martis, too, was "excited to share the first look poster of our upcoming music video".

Directed by Bosco Martis, the song is sung by Stebin Ben and has been composed by Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar.

On the Bollywood front, Sidharth will be seen in the biographical war drama, Shershaah. Diana, on the other hand, has Shiddat, which also stars Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal.