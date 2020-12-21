Malaysian-Tamil reggae artiste Sasi The Don dropped the first song, Humpty Dumpty, from his album My Second Wave, last week. Inspired by the character in the nursery rhyme, the reggae ambassador of Asia has collaborated with a 24-year-old Malaysian rapper E.L.I. for this song.

Extremely groovy, Humpty Dumpty deals with the crisis we all are facing today and motivates his listeners to face these trying times in a positive manner. The video of the song features princesses and unicorns and is shot in Bookxcess, a big bookstore in Malaysia which makes it a one-of-a-kind setting for a reggae track.

Commenting on the same, Sasi says "Humpty Dumpty is not a stereotypical Reggae song. The music is catchy, the video, with unicorns and children, is child friendly but the lyrics are hard-hitting. It's the first song from my album 'My Second Wave'. The whole album is about positivity and testimony to show and prove it to the people that we can survive and make things happen in a crisis. There is always magic in life and let it come out. Look out for one and another. Even at times like these, we have to put our mind and heart into being positive."

Song Link - https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=76OdP5M8_y0