Singer and actor Rukhsar who has worked with a host of artiste in the industry and has released songs like Apni Jaga, Baarish and Mi Amor among others drops another single for Christmas. Her latest song Christmas Is My Favourite Time of Year is in collaboration with US-based composer Stan Johnson. Here, the versatile singer who has performed all over India with her band, Rukhsar and The Band, talks about collaborating with John and her upcoming projects. Excerpts:

Tell us about the song and your collab with Stan Johnson?

My meeting with Stan Johnson is quite interesting. I met him through an App called Fiverr where I usually get lots of orders regarding recordings. He approached me to sing his song which was already recorded in the voice of another female singer and when I heard the song, I instantly fell in love with it. It is such a commercial and upbeat song that I gave my 100 per cent. He even tipped me and now we are good friends and will be working on more tracks soon.

What other collabs we can expect in the future?

There are a lot of songs in the anvil. To start with, there is a song with playback singer Nikhil D'Souza which is going to release on Coils Digi in the next year. I have also collaborated with music composer Mann Taneja and the fun fact is that we have worked together quite often. Also, a collaboration with Rishi Dev, a popular TV actor from the serial Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the face of Rimorav Vlogs, a popular YouTube channel is also there. And not forget, a Punjabi number with DJ Sanj will also hit the screens soon.

Tell us about the video.

The video matches the theme of the song which is Christmas and it will add joy to your life if you watch it.