Singer Aanchal Srivastava who is known for her folk and indie-music aesthetics dropped a new single that will make you nostalgic. It will make you travel down the memory lane and relive the memories of the loved ones. The Four More Shots Please! singer talks about Chithi Khat aur Tum and her other upcoming songs. Excerpts:

The lyrics and video triggers nostalgia. Was that intentional?

Nostalgia was to an extent intentional. My song is a story of emotions; emotions that I have experienced a hundred times in relationships and was never able to express them. With Chithi Khat aur Tum, I have gone back to those memories of sitting alone and talking to him; without him.

Tell us about the lyrics?

I have written the lyrics myself. And it was a revelation for me as I didn’t know that I could write so well. I had contributed in my last release ‘Raat’ but this is my next full-fledged composition.

The music is soothing and is a blend of Eastern and Western aesthetics. Tell us more.

Lakshya and I have done a lot of introspection and analysis, especially in this lockdown about our genre and style of music. Our core as musicians and music lovers is folk, husk and contemporary. So, we were very sure that our song should have our earthy instruments like Ghatam, Kanjira, Ghungroo complimenting Western instruments like guitars and drums. Our core is Indian and our heart is contemporary so we try and bring our amalgamation in our songs. All our instruments were dubbed live.

It’s a romantic number that talks about missing a loved one, but in a simple and non-fussy way. Tell us about the video.

We wanted to keep the video very simple and heartfelt. The song is about two lovers who have not been able to convey their feelings to each other while living together.

What’s next?

There are a couple of songs lined-up. The first one is Sajan Ji, a folk-contemporary mix, where we are introducing Khartaal as one of our instruments with ghatam. Sajan Ji has a happy pace and space and is essentially a celebration of Love. And I ride a rickshaw in the song and it’s my first ever collab with Arpan Cafe, a cafe run by adults who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. SO, it’s a super special song for me.

