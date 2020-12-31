For Sale?, Tienas

Mumbai-based musician Tanmay Saxena, better known to fans as Tienas, offers a fresh perspective on love and loss, in his new EP, For Sale? The five-tracks on the EP see him push the boundaries of pop, with its innovative mix of electronica and vaporwave. Tracks include Oh My Lord, Party All The Time and Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe.



Soul Curry Vol 2

Bengaluru-based record label Noosphere Network releases a compilation album Soul Curry Vol 2 boasting various artistes and genres. The album has 11 tracks such as Sgnirts Hole by electronic music producer Parimal Shais, Budwow by trance artiste Shantam and LIFEAT160 by bass music producer EchoFloat.



Do / Don’t, Saachi

Mumbai based singer-songwriter, Saachi gained popularity last year for being part of the official soundtrack of Four More Shots Please. The 21-year-old recently released her new single, Do / Don’t. Saachi is fiercely unapologetic about living life on her own terms, and this is what the contemporary pop song talks about as well.



Won’t You Stay, ShA

ShA, an Indian LA-based producer, collaborates with Jayce & Kees on the new single, Won’t You Stay. The hip-hop track reflects the artiste’s love for video games and vintage aesthetics. The number is also accompanied by art made by Bengaluru based Noopur Choksi.

You Make Me, Cryosis

Taking inspiration from genres like country, pop and electronic music, Cryosis’ new song You Make Me comes with a fun music video. The animated Western-style video is set in a saloon and follows a cowgirl and a cowboy. The Mumbai-based trio consists of Aakanksha Hejmadi, Siddhant Mishra and Sangeet Patnaik.

Untether, Within Ceres

Goa-based metal band Within Ceres drops a new single, Untether. The band made waves with their EP Skyless earlier this year, and in the same vein, this single too builds on a sci-fi concept. In the song, a system-wide error forces the protagonist to re-engage with reality. He craves to reconnect with the unreal. He has flashbacks of his time within Ceres, which haunt him as he struggles to cope.

Available on online streaming platforms