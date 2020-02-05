Los Angeles, Feb 5 (IANS): Tabla legend Zakir Hussain has given his musical touch to the Disney Junior animated series, Mira, Royal Detective.



The mystery-adventure show is inspired by the cultures and customs of India.

Set in the fictional land of Jalpur, it follows the life of Mira, a commoner who is appointed to the role of royal detective by the queen.



The music team, led by songwriters Jeannie Lurie and Matthew Tishler and South Asian music consultant Deepak Ramapriyan, brought together many noted musicians for the theme song.

World-renowned Zakir Hussain plays tabla on the track.



Other musicians include Rajib Karmakar, Neelamjit Dhillon and Sheela Bringi, among others.



The series features an all-star cast of prominent South Asian actors including Jameela Jamil, Kal Penn, Freida Pinto, Hannah Simone, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Aasif Mandvi and Aparna Nancherla, among others.

It will also introduce 16-year-old newcomer Leela Ladnier as the voice of Mira.



Cast members Leela, Kal and Utkarsh are among the featured vocals on the theme song.

The show will air in India on Disney Channel India in March.



Freida has voiced the character of Queen Shanti, the regal figure who hires Mira to investigate mysteries in the kingdom.

Jamil, last seen in The Good Place, has voiced Auntie Pushpa, while Penn has lent his voice for the adorable Mikku, one of Mira's mongoose friend and sidekick.



Utkarsh is giving his voice to Chikku, Mira's other mongoose sidekick.

New Girl star Hannah Simone has voiced the character of Pinky, a young commoner.

Aasif has voiced Mira's father, Sahil, and Aparna portrays Mira's cousin Meena.