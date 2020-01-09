The Recording Academy has confirmed its first slate of performers for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards. Set to take the stage on Music's Biggest Night are 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year Aerosmith, who will perform a medley of some of their legendary hits; first-time nominee breakout stars Billie Eilish and Lizzo will each make their Grammy stage debuts, and powerhouse artists Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will take the Grammy stage together for the first time.

Four-time Grammy-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the GRAMMY stage on the 33rd Grammy Awards in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person of the Year, being recognized for their considerable philanthropic efforts over five decades and undeniable impact on American music history.



Making her Grammy performance debut, first-time Grammy nominee Billie Eilish is nominated for Record Of The Year (Bad Guy), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (Bad Guy), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Bad Guy), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).



Also taking the stage for the first time, Lizzo received her first Grammy nominations this year for Record Of The Year (Truth Hurts), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (Truth Hurts), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (Truth Hurts), Best R&B Performance (Exactly How I Feel), Best Traditional R&B Performance (Jerome), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You Deluxe]).



Three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani will perform with current Grammy nominee Blake Shelton. Shelton is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance (God’s Country).