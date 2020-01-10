From becoming a resident DJ in two and a half years, to being the face of a club, Tishya Ghosh, has been a trendsetter. The city deejay, however, tells us that she never really planned it. Once the Face of Underground Reincarnated (UG) and the only female resident DJ in the city in 2011, this 30-year-old alumnae of Calcutta Girls’ School has broken the glass ceiling more than once.

“I was aspiring to make a career in the aviation industry but the recession in 2008 ruined all my plans. On the suggestion and encouragement of a friend, I learned the art of deejaying first hand under DJ Navneet at Basement in Samilton Hotel. I had a background in classical music, like many Bengali kids and that acted as a strong base. After the completion of my traineeship, I joined the club and very soon became the resident DJ there,” says Tishya who has worked in major clubs of the city and considers UG at Hotel Hindustan International, as her breakthrough club. She was declared the Face of the Club in 2016 here and it was UG that gave her maiden outstation gig. Tishya remembers her act at UG Bhuvaneshwar with all fondness.

Upbeat in Bollywood, Commercial and House Music, Tishya has been in the industry for a decade now and has changed her scales from residency to freelancing from last year onward. It gives her more freedom; she quips, and adds, “Since my routine is no more monotonous or fixed with one club, it gives me scope to spend time with my own music. Also, the exposure is immense in terms of meeting new people, experimenting with different genres including regional music.” Having braved male ego, performing 15 hours straight and fighting the usual taboo of working in a male-dominated sector, the deejay informs that she knew how to handle things. Eyeing popular music festivals, Tishya who has performed in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka is concentrating on music production at the moment.