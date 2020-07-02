Bengaluru-based DJ and producer Kunaal Gurbaxani aka GURBAX is a prominent name in the Indian bass music scene. The artiste has shared the stage with the likes of Steve Aoki, Marshmello, Wiz Khalifa and Troyboi and is popular for his songs Boom Shankar, Aghori and Aatank. For his latest track, called Dirty South, GURBAX has collaborated with California-based world/experimental music act, Beats Antique. About the track, Kunaal says, "A constant theme in my music has been to attempt a perfect intersection between the two cultures that have impacted my life the most – Indian and American. Growing up in both places meant my music had undeniably become this mutant love-child of the East and the West. However, up until this point, I had never actually attempted to combine the cultures of the specific cities that influenced me the most, namely – Bengaluru and Atlanta. Dirty South attempts to do just that. It draws inspiration from the instrumentation, rhythms and musical motifs that are quintessential to both cities – coincidentally both situated in the South of their respective countries - and combining them in a way that’s refreshingly contemporary. The Nadaswaram, a traditional double reed wind instrument from South India, had this dirty, jagged aesthetic in its tonality that instantly drew me to it and forms the main ‘voice’ of the track.”

Beats Antique stated, “This new release Dirty South is a testament to the ongoing evolution of Global Bass Music. With the heavy influences of American dirty-south hip hop to the haunting melodic glitched Nadaswarm from South India - this track is a conversation of contrasting cultures finding common links though the sweaty grit that is the south. We are honored to collaborate with the talented likes of GURBAX. We invite you to dance with us on a journey where dirty beats meet sweltering song and where everyone is welcome to come along."

Watch the song here:



