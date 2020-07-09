Protocol is a six-piece progressive rock band from Mumbai. Few years ago it released a single An Honest Conversation, and now the outfit follows it up with its debut album Friar’s Lantern. The band consists of guitarists Sandesh Rao and Desikan Gopalan, bassist Rajiv Menon, vocalist Shweta Venkatramani and Rahul Kannan on keys.

"Our debut concept album is a journey of self-introspection. It expresses a lot more than just a thirst for answers — there are themes of superficiality, validation, procrastination, escapism, and, eventually, acceptance," says the band, adding, "Alternative writing styles and unique arrangement structures

illuminate these motifs. Haunting questions are complemented by massive guitar sections; fears and doubts are juxtaposed with courage-invoking rhythms; soulful melodies follow furious riffs; and complex time signatures are given respite with meaningful solos. The building tension culminates into an overwhelming, yet, tranquil resolve - a glimpse into the evolving sonic palette of the band."



Songs form the album include Wait Until Tomorrow, Dawn Of Truth and Swipe Left

Listen to the full album here:

