The little OPERA theatre of ny (LOTNY) presents Mozart & Friends, a live-stream pop-up concert on Thursday, July 9 at 7.30 pm from St. John's in the Village. The concert will be available to stream from any device-phone, tablet, computer, TV or a VR headset. The headsets can be purchased along with the tickets ($5 - $50) online at www.musae.me/lotny/ experiences/779/mozart-%2526- friends. Visit www.lotny.org for more details.

Mozart & Friends spotlights several arias from little OPERA's postponed production of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Shepherd King in a newly commissioned singing translation from Mark Herman and Ronnie Apter, based upon the libretto by Pietro Metastasio.

The live-streamed performance features tenors Kameron Ghanavati, Rufus Müller, and mezzo-soprano Heather Johnson, with instrumentalists Elliot Figg (Harpsichord, Music Director), Catherine Miller (Piano), Manami Mizumoto (Violin), and Sydney ZumMallen (Cello).

In addition to the selections from Mozart's opera, there will be music by George Frideric Handel from his oratorio Jephtha and his opera Xerxes. There will also be a bonus Mozart aria, as well as instrumental trios from Jean-Philippe Rameau and Chevalier de Saint-Georges.