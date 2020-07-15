About a week ago, TuneCore launched for the Indian market. The digital platform is a music distribution service provider for independent music artistes and belongs to parent company Believe.

A press release explains further, "Tunecore.in allows India-based artistes to collect revenue from streaming services, digital download stores, all in their local currency. With the new expansion, TuneCore India artistes can distribute their music to TuneCore's extensive network of digital stores across the globe, including Spotify, iTunes/Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, as well as local India stores. In addition, Tunecore.in will feature local content that caters to the Indian independent artiste community."

"We have been using TuneCore for our songs since the release of our self-titled album Maati Baani in 2016”, says independent artiste Kartik Shah of folk and world music band Maati Baani. “What we love about this platform is the simplicity to upload our songs and the transparency it offers while monitoring our revenue. It has helped us immensely in reaching our fanbase in India and across the world. TuneCore is a boon for musicians who are looking to get their music out in the world while staying independent.”

As an introductory offer, TuneCore artistes in India will get fifty percent off the regular distribution costs with singles available for ₹499 (regularly ₹999) and first year distribution for albums available for ₹1499 (regularly ₹2,899).

"With our expanding international customer base coupled with the constantly evolving music industry, our goal is to continue to support all artistes, at all stages of their career, at the local level by giving them the resources and tools they need to be successful," says Denis Ladegaillerie, CEO of Believe. "Our global expansion into India not only allows us to further our mission of supporting our artistes at the local level, in the best way possible. TuneCore uniquely pays 100 percent of 100 percent of what is collected from the digital services, which has made the company the leader in helping artists get what they deserve."

Details: Tunecore.in