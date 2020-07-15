Renowned dance choreographer Rahul Shetty who has choreographed for films like Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, Houseful 4 directed and choreographed Tony Kakkar and Shehnaaz Gill for their latest single, Kurta Pajama that's set for a July 17 release.

The star dance director who has also made Prabhudeva dance to his moves in Street Dancer 3D tells us that he felt vindicated to have overcome all the limitations and hurdles due to the coronavirus pandemic and shoot this song despite all the constraints.

“The feeling is really amazing because I was actually living with the thought that I won’t be able to shoot at all this year because of the current scenario. But I am so glad I got to direct this song in this phase of lockdown despite so many obstacles including lesser manpower and equipment and even less time. We shot the entire song within 6-8 hours," recalls Shetty.

The poster of the single Kurta Pajama

The celebrity choreographer tells us that he had previously choreographed another song for Tony Kakkar. "Recently, I got a call from Tony and Anshul saying they have this song Kurta Pajama and wanted to collaborate on the same. Without a second thought, I said yes because I loved the title Kurta Pajama. It is such a simple yet catchy hook. When I heard this track, I got glued to it and was humming it already. I went with the flow of the song with just one simple hook-step to which all can groove," he adds.

Rohit Shetty

Sharing his working experience, Shetty informs that composer-singer Tony Kakkar is very shy and reserved as a person while Shehnaaz is an energy bomb. "The first time l met her, she quietly came to my studio but with time she exploded with her infectious energy and we were just laughing all the time. She is always so excited about doing different things and very eager to work," shares Shetty.