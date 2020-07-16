Bengaluru-based non profit Toto Funds the Arts was set up in 2004 and has been working towards its cause to promote music, photography and the arts since then. The trust was set up in memory of Angirus 'Toto' Vellani, who was intensely passionate about music, literature and film. Their annual Toto Music Awards have shaped the cultural landscape in the city for years.

Now the trust is calling for entries for the Toto music Awards 2021. This is the 17th edition of the awards, All entries will be judged by a panel of experts and the winners will receive a cash award of INR 60,000. The competition is open to artistes under the age of 30, and only original compositions can be submitted. Further details can be found on totofundsthearts.blogspot.com

Previous judges of the awards have been Luke Kenny, Vishal Dadlani, Jitin Abraham (programming head, Vh1) and others. Some of the winners of previous years have been Disco Puppet (Shoumik Biswas), Swadesi, Lounge Piranha and Demonic Resurrection.

The last date for entries is 31 August 2020.