Celebrity singer Kumar Sanu's son Jaan Kumar Sanu is coming up with new single Tu Sandali which is set for a July 27 release. Presented by Aagaaz Entertainment, this song has been produced by Neeraj Tiwari and directed by Aman Nautiyal. Music has been composed by Joy and Anjan.

The poster of the single, Tu Sandali

"The track was sent to me before and I had been told to sing and give it an individual touch. So it gave me an opportunity to improvise on the composition polish it further. It was sung in a husky and whispering tone since it's a romantic number," says Jaan.

On talking about his experience on recording the song he says, " It was absolutely amazing. We recorded this during the lockdown with all social distancing measures in place. There were only four people in the studio while recording. It was a very smooth experience because the creative freedom that Neeraj and Anjan gave me helped take the song to an entirely new level. An artiste's creative freedom is very important and Neeraj is very open to new ideas and creativity".