Art does not stop even during a pandemic and creativity can’t be constrained by the idea of physical space. The pandemic has seen that it can transcend to a digital sphere rather organically. Ask the organisers of Pinwheel Arts Festival and they will tell you!

Vyshnavi and Vamsi

With this idea in mind, Hyderabad-based founder Vyshnavi Mallubatla and co-founders Aditya Prasad, Vamsi Sagar and Gopika Jairam from the city came up with the idea for their debut initiative of Pinwheel Arts Festival.

Aditya and Gopika

Gopika is a Carnatic musician and an avid guitarist and ukulele player, who will be performing in the festival as well. That apart, the festival will see independent vocational artistes musicians, storytellers, stand-up comics, poets, dancers and theatre from all across the nation join in. This crowdfunded three-day festival will be aired via YouTube Event to raise funds for these artistes. Vyshnavi says, “Several independent artists from Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad are participating for the show during the Independence Day Weekend.” The list of artistes will speak to various kinds of the audience as they are as varied as they come. Take, for instance, Sufi and ghazal singer Bhuwin Bhuwin Khursija who will perform with Majnooni aka Kausar Sultana, well-known for her poetry.

Apooh Mahi is a dancer who will take the stage with visual artist Faria Abdullah, and their chemistry, while they perform, is likely to be the talking point of the festival. Meanwhile, handpan artiste Parvindar Singh from Kolkata is yet another performer to watch out for. Spoken word poet, Pragya Bhagat will keep you hooked as she begins her performance.

Parvinder Singh

Expect singer-songwriter, Shaurya Singh from Mumbai, known for his stint in the musical reality show, The Stage 3, to take you on a soulful musical journey.

Shaurya Singh

Durjoy Choudhury

Kolkata-based musician Durjoy Choudhury will also win you over as he sings his won compositions like Windmills on the Moon and Two Lost Astronauts. Registrations are now open on their site.



