Singer Taylor Swift on Thursday announced her new album, saying she has poured all of her whims, dreams, fears and musings into the songs.



Titled Folklore, the album is something she "hadn't planned", the Grammy winner said in her Instagram announcement.



"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," Swift wrote.



"Surprise, Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."



Swift shared that she wrote and recorded this music "in isolation" but still got to collaborate with some "musical heroes" of hers, including Aaron Dessner, Bon Iver and Jack Antonoff.



"Before this year I probably would've overthought when to release this music at the 'perfect' time, but the times we're living in keep reminding me that nothing is guaranteed," she continued.



"My gut is telling me that if you make something you love, you should just put it out into the world. That's the side of uncertainty I can get on board with. Love you guys so much," she said.



Swift told her fans that Folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, however, the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called The lakes.



Also, because this is Swift's eighth studio album she "made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week".



The singer shared: "Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork."

