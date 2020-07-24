Singer Akull whose last song, Laal Chunariya garnered 43 Million views on YouTube released his new single called Bahana today. The musician is known for his other hit numbers like Laal Bindi and I Love You. The track was released under VYRL Originals label.

Akull

The Mumbai-based singer has teamed up with yet again with MellowD for the lyrics of the song. The video chronicles the story of two long-distance lovers separated by the lockdown. Bahana has crossed four lakh views in seven hours of its release on YouTube.