Mumbai-based electronic musician, music critic and radio show host Abhi Meer will host a five-day-long show Isoxia at Method Art Space Kala Ghoda from August 3-7, which will be streamed live on Method's YouTUbe channel from 4 pm to 5 pm.

In this show, Meer will recreate a Truman Show-like experience of his life as an artiste in static. This in-residence show will be broadcast live in audio and video and will be soundtracked using an array of synthesizers and sound devices.

Meer informs that gently-modulated washes of sound will clash with slow, phase-shifting noise to hopefully create endless, melodic melancholia, serving as the only other presence in the room, and perhaps only the presence that matters.

Abhi Meer's workpad

Meer plumbs the depths of music through his long, angular DJ sets and regular radio shows when not buried behind a mountain of patch cables.

Abhi’s previous large-scale undertakings in experimental sound include Sunday Service, a suite of synthesiser music designed to recreate the sounds and atmosphere of pipe organs that originated in Ancient Greece, and are now commonly found in churches worldwide, and Spektra, a synthesised, modern-day reimagining of the 10th-century Rajasthani string instrument, Ravanahatha, that debuted at the Magnetic Fields Festival in 2019.

He is currently working on his third long-form composition that fuses digital synthesis, vintage organs and exploratory 3D worlds.