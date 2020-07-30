Simrayo, Gauley Bhai

Folk rock band Gauley Bhai released an enchanting stop-motion animated music video for their song Simrayo. The song is named after, and is inspired by a wild shrub, Simrayo, and is an ode to its wild and daring nature. The track blends the band’s folk and rock sensibilities harmoniously.

Queen of Spades, Jose Neil Gomes

Queen of Spades is the sophomore album by multi-instrumentalist Jose Neil Gomes. The 11-track album is laid-back, ambient and intimate. Songs include King of Diamonds, Turtuk, Faces You Forget and Sugar Coated Liar.

Skin, Anisha Uppal

Indie-pop and soul artiste, Anisha Uppal, releases her new track, Skin. The song is about her treks and travels in the Himalayas and was born out of the awe she felt from the grandness of the mountains, rivers and the plants of the region. “This song is dedicated to those who embrace the highs and lows of life, who feel fully and live like every day makes a difference,” she says.

Dirty South, Gurbax and Beats Antique

For his latest single, Dirty South, Bengaluru-based bass music producer Kunaal Gurbaxani aka Gurbax collaborates with California-based experimental music act, Beats Antique. The song brings together music that represents the cities of Bengaluru and Atlanta, and uses Nadaswaram, a traditional double reed wind instrument from South India.

Breakfast in Bed

The new single Breakfast in Bed is a collaboration between Joshua Singh (drummer of Spud in the Box), singer-songwriter Dear Kokum and rapper Sahir the Magician. A surreal blend of all their musical influences, the track talks about love and relationships during quarantine.

Chill At Least, Iconyk

LA and Mumbai-based producer Nikhil Malik aka Iconyk drops his new single Chill At Least. The song is a slow-burn pop-rap meets R&B offering and was born out of the artiste's time in the quarantine and talks of love.

Still As You Remixes, Black Letters

Bengaluru-based alternative rock outfit Black Letters treats fans to a new album, titled Still As You Remixes. The album features remixed tracks of the band’s third studio album Still As You (2019). The album features collaborations with artistes such as Oceantied, Noni-mouse, Liquid Memoirs, Akrti and Echofloat.

Propstvr, Dreamhour

Synthpop act Dreamhour is Siliguri-based artiste Debojyoti Sanyal’s solo project. The act just dropped its sophomore album Propstvr. The EP, though songs such as At The End, Shadows, Until She and So Mean, presents feel-good tunes blended with ‘80s nostalgia.

Slow Machine, Skulk

Visual artist Katyayini Gargi makes music under the name Skulk. Her latest offering is her nine-track debut album Slow Machine. With songs such as Quicksand, Out At Sea and April Showers, the musician explores a raw synth-pop sound.



